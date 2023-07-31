Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CETUU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 31st

Cetus Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 31st. Cetus Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CETUU opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of Cetus Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

