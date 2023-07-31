Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemours Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CC opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.