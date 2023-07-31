Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.39. 64,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $18,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

