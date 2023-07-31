Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Patron Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

