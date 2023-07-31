China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,995,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,314,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of CGMBF remained flat at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.