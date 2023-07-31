Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $42.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,955.08. The company had a trading volume of 126,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,685. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,068.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,835.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

