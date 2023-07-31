Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.67. 3,297,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,755. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

