Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 181,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,490 shares of company stock worth $2,455,622 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

