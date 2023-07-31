CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $238.99. 33,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,588. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

