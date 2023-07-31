Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 95,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,288. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.