Citigroup Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $138.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.18.

NYSE PII traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,273. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

