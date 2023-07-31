Citigroup Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.41.
Snap Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE SNAP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,838,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,675,775. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
