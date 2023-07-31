Citigroup Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,838,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,675,775. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.