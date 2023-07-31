Citigroup Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $800.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.47.
Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $721.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $724.07. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
