Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 9.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 23.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $888,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

