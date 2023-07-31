Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

