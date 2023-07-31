Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 5,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.62. 786,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,293. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

