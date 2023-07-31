Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of SLR Investment worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

