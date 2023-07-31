Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,627 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Copart by 653.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.08. 260,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,119. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.