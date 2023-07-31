Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities comprises 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.99. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.