Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

