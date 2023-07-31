Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

CLW stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

