CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.
NYSE CNA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,759. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.
In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
