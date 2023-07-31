CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,759. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CNA Financial by 84.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 178.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

