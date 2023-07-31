Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.6 %

COKE traded down $23.59 on Monday, hitting $633.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,172. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.