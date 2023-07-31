Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.6 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
