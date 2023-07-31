Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Down 3.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $631.72 and last traded at $631.92. 39,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 38,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $657.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $650.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COKE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $514,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

