Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 14,993,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

