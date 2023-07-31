Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 163,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $143,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

