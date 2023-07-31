Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012,352. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

