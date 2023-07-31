Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.93 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $589.11 million and approximately $113.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $75.62 or 0.00257230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,790,673 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,790,475.38933166 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.78332089 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $57,673,855.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

