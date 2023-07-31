Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 182.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

