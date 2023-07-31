Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
