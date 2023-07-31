Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 422,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.33. 31,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Further Reading

