Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 14,345 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.75. 1,636,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,414. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
