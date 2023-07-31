Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 197 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,871. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

