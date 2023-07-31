Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.67.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

