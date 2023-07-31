Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $3.14 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFV traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

