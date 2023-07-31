Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 29,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG remained flat at $62.76 during trading on Monday. 784,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

