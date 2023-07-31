Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 14,152 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

