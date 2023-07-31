Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 26,311 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $52.25. 379,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

