Contrasting Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grindr alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Jianpu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.24 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.21 -$18.02 million ($0.70) -2.04

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Grindr has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grindr and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Jianpu Technology -9.41% -22.86% -10.28%

Summary

Grindr beats Jianpu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.