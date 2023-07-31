Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1,623.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,448. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

