Cowa LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3,352.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,515 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.85. 1,602,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

