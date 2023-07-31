Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.