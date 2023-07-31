Cowa LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2,413.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,531 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

