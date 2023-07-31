Cowa LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $46.13. 3,526,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,885,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

