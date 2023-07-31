Cowa LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 314.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.76 on Monday, reaching $163.63. 5,079,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

