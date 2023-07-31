Cowa LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.54. 21,148,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,598,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

