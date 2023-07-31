Cowa LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 454.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,659,000 after purchasing an additional 131,173 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

