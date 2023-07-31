Cowa LLC Invests $57,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.