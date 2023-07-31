Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 585 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.85. 1,856,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.25 and its 200 day moving average is $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.