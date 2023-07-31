Craig Hallum Increases Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $28.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.
Enovix stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.36. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1,985.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
